World Music Day: What are the 10 health benefits of Music: Watch | Oneindia News
Studies show that listening to music can benefit overall well-being, help regulate emotions, and create happiness and relaxation in everyday life.

Listening to ‘relaxing’ music (generally considered to have slow tempo, low pitch, and no lyrics) has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety in healthy people and in people undergoing medical procedures.

In studies of people with cancer, listening to music combined with standard care reduced anxiety compared to those who received standard care alone.

Studies suggest that music can enhance aerobic exercise, boost mental and physical stimulation, and increase overall performance.

Research has shown that the repetitive elements of rhythm and melody help our brains form patterns that enhance memory.

In a study of survivors, listening to music helped them experience more verbal memory, less confusion, and better focused attention.

In studies of patients recovering from surgery, those who listened to music before, during, or after surgery had less pain and more overall satisfaction compared with patients who did not listen to music as part of their care.

