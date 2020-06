Watch: Dehradun witnesses 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the 'ring of fire' eclipse, was observed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on June 21.

Started at 9:15 am solar eclipse will be visible till 3:04 pm.

The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 noon Indian Standard Time (IST).