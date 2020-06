One person dead, one hurt in shooting

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in the 2800 block of Benton Plaza.

BREAKING NEWS THISMORNING-ONE PERSON IS DEAD ANDANOTHER IS INJUREDAFTER AN EARLY MORNINGSHOOTING.IT HAPPENED JUSTAROUND 12-15 AM ATBENTON BOULEVARD ANDBENTON PLAZA41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER DAN COHEN ISAT THE SCENE RIGHT NOW.DAN?OFFICERS HAVE LEFT THECORNER OF BENTON BLVAND BENTON PLAZA BUTWERE ON SCENE FORMORE THAN FOUR HOURSAFTER GETTING THE CALLAT 12:15 THIS MORNING OFA SHOOTING.KCPD ARRIVED TO FINDTWO VICTIMS - ONESUSTAINED NON LIFETHREATENING INJURIESAND THE OTHER WASTRANSPORTED TO A LOCALHOSPITAL WHERE THEYLATER DIED.

THAT BRINGSTHE CITY"S HOMICIDETOTAL TO 86 FOR THEYEAR, CONTINUING AVIOLENT WEEKEND NOTFAR FROM HERE."