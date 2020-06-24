Global  

Upcoming COVID-19 testing events in Jackson County
Upcoming COVID-19 testing events in Jackson County

Upcoming COVID-19 testing events in Jackson County

The number of coronavirus cases is still on the rise.

This week, we’ve seen the largest single day jump of confirmed cases in Mississippi.

- the increase in confirmed - coronavirus cases are why - local healthcare experts say- it's now more - important than ever to get- tested for covid-19.- this friday, there will be a- drive through testing clinic in- vancleave at the youth complex,- and anyone is welcome to go - and get tested.

- there will be no out of pocket- costs for testing but you - should bring your insurance car- if you have one.- you are asked to stay in your - car during testing.

- - "well it is very important to - get - tested, this virus is spreading- rapidly we are hearing numbers- go up and up and- people are out more and so if - you have symptoms or you are- feeling kind of yuck or - you have been around someone wh- has tested positive and you jus- feel like you - need to be tested, then get - tested you will find out in a - couple of days what your- status is and then you can take- the precautions you need to by- - - - isolating and - quarintining and protecting you- family and your community."

- - - - if you feel like you need to be- tested for covid-19 and - can't make it to the drive- through clinic this friday, you- can call coastal family health- and schedule an





