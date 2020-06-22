The attorney general is among several state leaders who issued statements Wednesday about the state flag's future.

Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch says it is time to change state flag

Debate is raging on with attorney general lynn fitch the latest politician to weigh in on the matter.

Lieutenant governor delbert hosemann just announced the legislature should address changing the state flag today.

That came in a statement just released by his office moments ago.

And he's not the only one calling for change.

Attorney general lynn fitch posted on twitter although she has proudly live in mississippi and raised her children in this great state, we must always remember the past honor the good and learn from the bad a new flag offers us a pathway forward moving together as a people toward greater opportunities for economic growth and academic enhancement.

The mississippi