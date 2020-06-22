Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch says it is time to change state flag
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch says it is time to change state flag

Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch says it is time to change state flag

The attorney general is among several state leaders who issued statements Wednesday about the state flag's future.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Debate is raging on with attorney general lynn fitch the latest politician to weigh in on the matter.

Lieutenant governor delbert hosemann just announced the legislature should address changing the state flag today.

That came in a statement just released by his office moments ago.

And he's not the only one calling for change.

Attorney general lynn fitch posted on twitter although she has proudly live in mississippi and raised her children in this great state, we must always remember the past honor the good and learn from the bad a new flag offers us a pathway forward moving together as a people toward greater opportunities for economic growth and academic enhancement.

The mississippi





Tweets about this

MouthoffYall

Mouth off Yall RT @EWagsterPettus: Lynn Fitch, the Republican attorney general of #Mississippi says "In God We Trust" should be added to the state flag. S… 2 hours ago

EWagsterPettus

Emily Wagster Pettus Lynn Fitch, the Republican attorney general of #Mississippi says "In God We Trust" should be added to the state fla… https://t.co/ouXjUbnWF9 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Activists say Mississippi's flag should be brought down [Video]

Activists say Mississippi's flag should be brought down

Five years ago, following the massacre of Black parishioners by a white supremacist at a South Carolina church, the University of Mississippi lowered the state flag for the last time as Confederate..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:57Published