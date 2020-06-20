US Reports Single Day Coronavirus Increase Since Pandemic Began
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:45s - Published
4 minutes ago
US Reports Single Day Coronavirus Increase Since Pandemic Began
Laura Podesta reports states and businesses are finding it difficult to co-exist with the virus as recent reopenings have now led to record infection numbers in nearly half the country.
Related news from verified sources
Although individual countries may be at differing phases in the coronavirus pandemic, the World...
Seattle Times - Published
5 days ago
The World Health Organisation reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its...
New Zealand Herald - Published
4 days ago Also reported by •
WorldNews
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Lee County encouraging vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is encouraging you even more to vote by mail. Fox 4 Morning News Anchor Lisa Greenberg asked on Facebook what you want to.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:36 Published 49 minutes ago
Safe Dating Tips During the Coronavirus Pandemic First dates are awkward enough, but try having your first kiss with a mask on. The coronavirus pandemic has taken dating to a whole 'nother level, here's how tips to staying safe while still playing.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:52 Published 57 minutes ago
India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases and 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on June 25. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:02 Published 5 hours ago