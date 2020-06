Heat index close to 100 on Friday with storm chances increasing Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Heat index close to 100 on Friday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend -- POLL, PRESIDENT TRUMP ISTRAILING BEHIND JOE BIDEN IN SIXKEY BATTLEGROUND STATES.NICK: IT IS SUMMER.HEAT INDEX VALUES TODAY CLOSE TO100 DEGREES.I WANT TO FOCUS ON TONIGHT TOTOMORROW MORNING.WIDESPREAD SHOWERS, STRONGERTHUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE IN KANSASCITY.THAT’S TONIGHT INTO SATURDAYMORNING.SCATTERED AFTERNOON, SCATTEREDTHUNDERSTORMS.THEY MIGHT BE HERE, THEY MIGHTBE THERE.IT’S A MESSY FORECAST.WITH OUTDOOR PLANS IT’S AFORECAST YOU NEED TO PAYATTENTION TO TONIGHT ANDTOMORROW MORNING.THERE COULD VERY WELL BESCATTERED STORMS SATURDAYAFTERNOON.SUNDAY MORNING A FEW STORMS AREPOSSIBLE THERE.MAYBE A BIT OF A STORM YOURWEEKEND FOR SOME OF US.NOT FOR ALL OF







Tweets about this