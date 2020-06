Trump's County Of Residence To Mail Masks To All Households

Florida reported just under 9,000 novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Friday.

That's a single-day record for the state.

According to Business Insider, it's also the highest number for any state since April 15th.

Now, Palm Beach County, Florida, is sending out two reusable masks for every one of its households.

County Mayor Dave Kerner said he would be "pushing the pedal to the metal" in an effort to distribute them quickly.