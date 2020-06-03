Storm Cleanup Continues (6-28-20)

Summer heat didn't stop people from clearning their storm debris we caught up with a few people all over town as they were hard at work.

<<if you've ventured out this weekend in st.

Joseph you've probably found your neighborhood looks a lot like this one.

Down tree limbs and small twigs about everywhere you look, across town people are still cleaning up what saturday's storm left behind.

It was a very powerful storm, it made a mess as you can see.

Strong winds even brought larger sections of trees down, this one at 26th and felix was still blocking the street as of sunday.

Just around the corner, this st joe family picking up sticks.

We have a pile there, we have a pile in our backyard, we also have a trampoline we always like sweep it off but it's gonna be hard cause it's like covered sticks on it.

And for those with the kind of storm debris you can't pick up with your bare hands, the city set up a new drop off location just west of downtown.

We're just cleaning up ater stormsthat's where we found this older couple who told us they were one of the many people in town who lost power saturday morning.it was about 14 hours without lights.

Most of the time we were sleep and then we just kinda dinged around the house and stuff.

They said filling up their truck with storm debris was not a task they did alone, friends and neighbors stepped in to help.

That's one thing that's good about living in st.

Joe is that everybody's willing to help out.

Those that didn't need to make that trip though are counting their blessings, this time.we're always lucky with that stuff, knock on wood.>> the city closed the one of their original drop off locations near phil welch stadium due to an excess of storm debris, the heritage park location is still open, you can find more informaion on the new location by finding this story on our website kq2.com.