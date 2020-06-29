Global  

Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, several killed including assailants
Video Credit: Euronews English
Four gunmen killed after attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Four gunmen have been killed during an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi.
hafsa96490869

hafsa RT @MirMAKOfficial: The great #CNN reports: 4 Gunmen Killed In Pakistan Stock Exchange Attack Gunmen ? What happened to the word “Terro… 11 seconds ago

sitaravirgo

SITARA GALAXY 💫 #Karachistockexchange Guards killed 4 attackers who had automatic rifles and hand grenades before they could enter… https://t.co/DRyZlj7obD 44 seconds ago

the_ikshwaku

HULK RT @OpIndia_com: Karachi stock exchange attack: Balochistan Liberation Army accepts responsibility of the attack, confirms all gunmen were… 46 seconds ago

RatherNighat

Nighat Rather RT @ahmedalifayyaz: Karachi Stock Exchange Attack: Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange, ten killed: Police | World News - Times of India… 52 seconds ago

reachxdias

Xavier Dias RT @danwibg: Gunmen storm stock exchange in Pakistan’s commercial capital, attack foiled https://t.co/1OegOTIyAn #Pakistan 2 minutes ago

TheOsintJournal

The Osint Journal Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange building https://t.co/lT56njJbMs 3 minutes ago

bbgu_m187

briboy RT @repairrestores1: Seven die as 'separatist' gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange https://t.co/1Yl5WKzPNw 4 minutes ago


