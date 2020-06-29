The City of Tupelo announced Friday the executive order would go into effect Monday, June 29 at 6 a.m.

Face masks now required in City of Tupelo

We're twelve hours into the city of tupelo's order requiring people going into many businesses to wear a mask.

You may notice there's nothing in it about who will enforce the executive order.

W-t-v-a's chelsea brown spoke to the mayor about enforcement and why businesses are bearing the brunt of the responsibility.

In oxford, police do spot checks on businesses to ensure people are following mask requirements.

But that will not happen here in tupelo.

I spoke with one business owner here at sera and soul who says she's willing enforce the order.

Handle the situation ."

"people are dying and we can all do one simple thing to make sure that we don't transmit a deadly virus that could kill out neighbor."

Mayor jason shelton said with the rise in coronavirus cases, masks are the easiest solution to slow the spread.

Sera hall, the co owner of sera and soul, says that she will be enforcing the mask order in her store.

Sot-sera hall co-owner sera and soul "wearing the mask can prevent someone that we love or..

We have people with illnesses and that are older, i would hate to give them the virus."

It will be up to her and her employees to make sure customers wear masks.

Sot-stephanie hall- co-owner sera and soul "if that is what it takes i believe most people will comply with out any problem."

"enforcement is admittedly difficult" it won't be the police.

Instead, it'll be up to business owners.

"i know sometimes that puts them in an awkward position."

So what should you do if you're in a business and see other customers not wearing a mask?

"tell the manager or store employee and let them handle the situation."

The only time police will get involved is if a customer causes a disturbance.

The mayor also acknowledged there won't be 100 percent compliance of his order.

He just hopes more people wearing masks will cut down the growth in coronavirus cases.

Live in tupelo, chelsea brown, w-t-v-a nine news.

Just last