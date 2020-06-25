‘The 7:34’: Are You Buying Fireworks This Year?
Fireworks are in high demand, with sales up 115% from last year.
Are you buying fireworks this year?
Have you already bought some?
Celebrating the Fourth of July will be different this year with drought, COVID-19 concernsAt the Davey Jones firework stand in Castle Rock, business has been busy. There has been a consistent stream of people coming in to buy fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.
3-Year-Old Bronx Boy Burned When Illegal Fireworks Fly Through Bedroom WindowIn the Bronx, illegal fireworks are affecting more than just quality of life. A 3-year-old boy was burned when one of the fireworks detonated on the street ended up flying into his bedroom through the..