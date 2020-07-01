Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Claims Of Open Affair

Jada Pinkett Smith is shutting down singer August Alsina's claims that he and the Red Table Talk host had a years-long affair, and that her husband, Will Smith, supposedly gave his blessing for the extramarital relations.

Alsina revealed details regarding the rumored affair during an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show with Angela Yee.

The singer claimed that he met Pinkett Smith through her son, Jaden Smith, and that he went on family vacations with the Smiths, as well as attended the 2017 BET Awards together.