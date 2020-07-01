Global  

Mike Pompeo backs India’s ban on Chinese apps, says move will ‘boost integrity’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauded India’s ban on Chinese apps including TikTok.

Pompeo said New Delhi was ensuring its own security.

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps” from China, Pompeo said.

The move, he added, would “boost India’s integrity and national security.” India had on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps stating they were “engaged in activities... prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The move also came against the backdrop of tensions between India and China in Ladakh.

Watch the video for more.

