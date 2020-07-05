President Trump Holds 'Salute To America' For July 4th
July 4th celebrations were more subdued than usual this year, and they came as coronavirus infections surge in at least 39 states.
CBS News’ Michael George reports.
US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald TrumpLaunching another scathing attack on China, US President Donald Trump addressed the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, saying that the country was doing great until it got..
Will defeat radical left, people who have absolutely no clue what they are doing: TrumpThe US is in the process to defeat the radical left, agitators, looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing, said President Donald Trump during his second..
President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speechPresident Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.Mr Trump watched paratroopers float to the ground in a tribute to..