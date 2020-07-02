Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41
Cordero, who starred in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "A Bronx Tale," had been in a Los Angeles hospital for months battling coronavirus.
CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
