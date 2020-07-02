Global  

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41

Cordero, who starred in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "A Bronx Tale," had been in a Los Angeles hospital for months battling coronavirus.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

