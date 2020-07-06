|
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says
The family of actor Nick Cordero confirmed the 41-year-old died Sunday in Los Angeles.
Gayle King reports.
