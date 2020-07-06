Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies After Long Battle With Coronavirus, Wife Says

The family of actor Nick Cordero confirmed the 41-year-old died Sunday in Los Angeles.

Gayle King reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after a monthslong battle with coronavirus

Tributes are pouring in for Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who has lost a three-month battle with...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNewsJust JaredNYTimes.com


Nick Cordero Dead at 41 From Complications Caused By Coronavirus

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died at the age of 41. The theater star's wife, fitness guru Amanda...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNYTimes.com


Who is Nick Cordero, the Canadian Broadway star who died of COVID-19?

For 90 days, actor Nick Cordero laid in a hospital bed in a medically induced coma while his wife...
National Post - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNYTimes.com



Tweets about this

nastyvoterwoman

WEAR😷A😷HOMEMADE😷MASK😷 RT @josesolismayen: ...gave me a call so I could write a proper story. No other Broadway star has treated me with such love. As the title… 5 seconds ago

elizamorton01

Elizabeth Morton RT @PageSix: Nick Cordero, Broadway star of 'Waitress' and 'A Bronx Tale,' dead at 41 https://t.co/mn9kLpY62r https://t.co/jeNCch6uEo 8 seconds ago

JAstford

June Astford RT @brat2381: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies at 41 After Over 90 Days in Hospital from Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/M6XJXuoSVd h… 23 seconds ago

isldy

SaaD🇵🇰 RT @NorbertElekes: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after three-month battle with coronavirus. He had no pre-existing health conditio… 26 seconds ago

WestJournalism

The Western Journal Heartbreaking: Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/G5XFeOYxrk #RIP #NickCordero #coronavirus 1 minute ago

RockinMySoul

Hikari Misaki ☯ RT @HelenKennedy: A healthy Broadway star. 41. This is what he endured. Tell me again how the virus just kills sick old people. “...spent… 2 minutes ago

Roz39545214

ROZ SO TALENTED, SO HANDSOME and SO SAD to announce that ....Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies at 41 After Over 90 Days i… https://t.co/ESwroynNsY 2 minutes ago

KWatsonBrown

KWatsonBrown RT @TODAYshow: Tributes are pouring in for Broadway star Nick Cordero, who endured a long battle with the coronavirus. Overnight, his wife… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41 [Video]

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41

Nick Cordero Dies of Coronavirus at Age 41 The Broadway actor spent more than 90 days in the hospital fighting complications related to COVID-19. He died on Sunday, July 5. Cordero's wife, Amanda..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published
Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications [Video]

Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications

Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who publicly battled COVID-19 has died. His wife, Amanda Kloots shared the news on her official Instagram page saying; "God has another angel in heaven now". Kloots..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus complications aged 41 [Video]

Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus complications aged 41

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has sadly passed away at the age of 41, after his battle with coronavirus

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:50Published