Machine Gun Kelly is mourning the death of his father
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Machine Gun Kelly is mourning the death of his father

Machine Gun Kelly is mourning the death of his father

Machine Gun Kelly's father has sadly passed away as the rapper was due to celebrate the first anniversary of his album 'Hotel Diablo'.

