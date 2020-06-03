Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 6 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary at party headquarters. He was accompanied by other party workers.
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on, July 6 paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. During his speech, the decision of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) made Mookerjee happy as he fought for the same.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 06 reacted on alleged attack on BJP leaders in the state. He said, "I've noticed with great pain and concern that political space in the state is being cornered by ruling party. It's not in consonance with democratic principles. I appeal to state government that political space of opposition shouldn't be curtailed."
Lt General (Retd) Abhay Krishna took oath as Chief Commissioner, West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission on June 22. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar administered oath of office to Abhay Krishna. He has served as Indian Army's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command.
In a recent controversy, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fall out over the appointment of a Pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government overruled his decision and appointed Professor Ashis Panigrahi as the new Pro-VC of the university. Speaking over the controversy, Dhankhar said, "Coming to the recent unfortunate controversy in the education scenario, I find these times are not opportune for such issues. I wish flare up had not been there. To contain the situation, in the interest of education, I have taken upon myself to lead from the front with a straight bat and find a resolution that generates wholesome vibes. It is my obligation as constitutional head and chancellor of universities to right to education and have a far-sighted approach so that such issues do not distract us from our focus to face the challenges before us. Such controversies are worth painful and serve no larger purpose. I would at the moment put quietus to the issue." The state administration's appointee Professor Ashis Panigrahi, who teaches zoology at Kalyani University, took charge as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University .
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.
Massive fire broke out in a commercial building in Kolkata on July 05. The building is located near Canning Street. Speaking on the matter, South Kolkata Division, Divisional Fire Officer, Deptanu Ghosh said, "The fire started from the ground floor after which it travelled to the top floor. Nobody is trapped inside or injured. The reason behind the fire is yet unknown."
A TMC councilor was shot in her leg by some unidentified people in WB. Champa Das was standing in front of her house when she was attacked. She was later rushed to a state-run hospital in Kolkata. Das..
Trinamool Congress councilor from ward number 2 of North Barrackpore Municipality, Champa Das has been shot at by miscreants in West Bengal. She has been admitted to a hospital. She has suffered bullet..