Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:43s
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 6 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary in Kolkata.

Dr Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

Born in Kolkata, Mookerjee was a prominent Indian politician, barrister and academician.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)

Education in Bengal has taken nosedive, we must take it to its past glory: JP Nadda

 Addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP chief said, "Mookerjee had led the state of West Bengal to.."
IndiaTimes
Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 6 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary at party headquarters. He was accompanied by other party workers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19
Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on, July 6 paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. During his speech, the decision of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) made Mookerjee happy as he fought for the same.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27

Syama Prasad Mookerjee would've been proud about Article 370 abrogation: Harsh Vardhan

 "Mookerjee will be very proud today that the members of the party formed by him played a key role in the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament. The country.."
IndiaTimes

Jagdeep Dhankhar Jagdeep Dhankhar Governor of West Bengal.

Opposition's political space shouldn't be curtailed: Gov Jagdeep Dhankhar to Mamata govt on BJP leaders attack [Video]

Opposition's political space shouldn't be curtailed: Gov Jagdeep Dhankhar to Mamata govt on BJP leaders attack

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 06 reacted on alleged attack on BJP leaders in the state. He said, "I've noticed with great pain and concern that political space in the state is being cornered by ruling party. It's not in consonance with democratic principles. I appeal to state government that political space of opposition shouldn't be curtailed."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34
Lt Gen (Retd) Abhay Krishna takes oath as Chief Commissioner of WB Right to Public Service Commission [Video]

Lt Gen (Retd) Abhay Krishna takes oath as Chief Commissioner of WB Right to Public Service Commission

Lt General (Retd) Abhay Krishna took oath as Chief Commissioner, West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission on June 22. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar administered oath of office to Abhay Krishna. He has served as Indian Army's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10
It serves no larger purpose: WB Governor after Mamata govt overrules Pro-VC appointment [Video]

It serves no larger purpose: WB Governor after Mamata govt overrules Pro-VC appointment

In a recent controversy, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fall out over the appointment of a Pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government overruled his decision and appointed Professor Ashis Panigrahi as the new Pro-VC of the university. Speaking over the controversy, Dhankhar said, "Coming to the recent unfortunate controversy in the education scenario, I find these times are not opportune for such issues. I wish flare up had not been there. To contain the situation, in the interest of education, I have taken upon myself to lead from the front with a straight bat and find a resolution that generates wholesome vibes. It is my obligation as constitutional head and chancellor of universities to right to education and have a far-sighted approach so that such issues do not distract us from our focus to face the challenges before us. Such controversies are worth painful and serve no larger purpose. I would at the moment put quietus to the issue." The state administration's appointee Professor Ashis Panigrahi, who teaches zoology at Kalyani University, took charge as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University .

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India


Kolkata Kolkata Capital city of West Bengal, India

Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39
Kolkata Fire: Nobody is trapped inside building or injured, informs Fire Officer [Video]

Kolkata Fire: Nobody is trapped inside building or injured, informs Fire Officer

Massive fire broke out in a commercial building in Kolkata on July 05. The building is located near Canning Street. Speaking on the matter, South Kolkata Division, Divisional Fire Officer, Deptanu Ghosh said, "The fire started from the ground floor after which it travelled to the top floor. Nobody is trapped inside or injured. The reason behind the fire is yet unknown."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34

Bharatiya Jana Sangh Bharatiya Jana Sangh Former Indian political party

Vice President Naidu recalls SP Mookerjee's contribution on birth anniversary

 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday remembered Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying his love for the.."
IndiaTimes

PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of...
DNA - Published

Education in Bengal has taken nosedive, we must take it to its past glory: JP Nadda

Addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP...
IndiaTimes - Published


