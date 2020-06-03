Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

It serves no larger purpose: WB Governor after Mamata govt overrules Pro-VC appointment



In a recent controversy, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fall out over the appointment of a Pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government overruled his decision and appointed Professor Ashis Panigrahi as the new Pro-VC of the university. Speaking over the controversy, Dhankhar said, "Coming to the recent unfortunate controversy in the education scenario, I find these times are not opportune for such issues. I wish flare up had not been there. To contain the situation, in the interest of education, I have taken upon myself to lead from the front with a straight bat and find a resolution that generates wholesome vibes. It is my obligation as constitutional head and chancellor of universities to right to education and have a far-sighted approach so that such issues do not distract us from our focus to face the challenges before us. Such controversies are worth painful and serve no larger purpose. I would at the moment put quietus to the issue." The state administration's appointee Professor Ashis Panigrahi, who teaches zoology at Kalyani University, took charge as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University .

