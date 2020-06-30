Kanye West filed to trademark 'West Day Ever' slogan

Nick Cordero died Sunday after a grueling battle with the Coronavirus, Kanye West's Yeezy received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and Brad Pitt will lead Sony action thriller 'Bullet Train' from David Leitch.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:51Published
Kanye West said he intended to run for president of the United States. West announced his presidential ambitions on Twitter on Saturday. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" Business Insider reports that West received a range of reactions. The deadline to file as an independent presidential candidate has passed in six states. Seven other states have deadlines fast approaching.
Kanye West Says He Is Running for President of the United States West took to Twitter to reveal his aspirations of one day becoming president. He announced that he intends to enter the 2020 race. Kanye..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:48Published