Kanye West has filed to trademark the phrase "West Day Ever", for the use on more than 100 different types of apparel.

Kayne Cannot Get On Ballot In Six States Kanye West said he intended to run for president of the United States. West announced his presidential ambitions on Twitter on Saturday. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" Business Insider reports that West received a range of reactions. The deadline to file as an independent presidential candidate has passed in six states. Seven other states have deadlines fast approaching.

Kanye West Says He's Running for President, Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan | THR News Kanye West announced on the Fourth of July that he plans to run for president in 2020.

Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News Nick Cordero died Sunday after a grueling battle with the Coronavirus, Kanye West's Yeezy received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and Brad Pitt will lead Sony action thriller 'Bullet Train' from David Leitch.

