Kanye West filed to trademark 'West Day Ever' slogan
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Kanye West has filed to trademark the phrase "West Day Ever", for the use on more than 100 different types of apparel.

Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News

Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News

Nick Cordero died Sunday after a grueling battle with the Coronavirus, Kanye West's Yeezy received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and Brad Pitt will lead Sony action thriller 'Bullet Train' from David Leitch.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:51Published
Kanye West Says He's Running for President, Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan | THR News

Kanye West Says He's Running for President, Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan | THR News

Kanye West announced on the Fourth of July that he plans to run for president in 2020.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:20Published
Kayne Cannot Get On Ballot In Six States

Kayne Cannot Get On Ballot In Six States

Kanye West said he intended to run for president of the United States. West announced his presidential ambitions on Twitter on Saturday. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" Business Insider reports that West received a range of reactions. The deadline to file as an independent presidential candidate has passed in six states. Seven other states have deadlines fast approaching.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Kanye West Heads to His Office in Calabasas With a New Haircut

Kanye West is ready to work. The 43-year-old superstar was spotted heading to his office on Tuesday...
Just Jared - Published

Presidential Hopeful Kanye Files to Protect 'West Day Ever'

Kanye West's been having some very good days lately ... and it looks like he wants to make "West Day...
TMZ.com - Published

Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian Becoming a Billionaire, Plus He Has Music News

Kanye West has had an active day on Twitter and one of the things that he commented on was the news...
Just Jared - Published


PerdSaturday

P E R D RT @PopCrave: .@KanyeWest has filed a trademark for the slogan #WestDayEver covering more than 100 types of apparel, @TMZ reports. The ne… 49 minutes ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Kanye West filed West Day Ever trademark pre presidential bid - It is not clear if Kanye West intends to use the sl… https://t.co/PbfIVRU4Hv 2 hours ago

BMXCorporation

BMX Entertainment C Kanye West filed West Day Ever trademark pre presidential bid 3 hours ago

AmigoMusic

Amigo Music 🇬🇧 MUSIC NEWS - Kanye West filed West Day Ever trademark pre presidential bid https://t.co/sbEF83IF2a 3 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Kanye West filed West Day Ever trademark pre presidential bid It is not clear if Kanye West intends to use the slog… https://t.co/tn904ibpKE 4 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Kanye West filed West Day Ever trademark pre presidential bid https://t.co/gx0f6VxkuI 4 hours ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Kanye West filed West Day Ever trademark pre presidential bid https://t.co/JlV3tEBPbN #RileyCamryn https://t.co/3E4yJ1I3Ha 4 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Kanye West filed West Day Ever trademark pre presidential bid https://t.co/3OmkxUBZ13 https://t.co/wGUIt7SBJk 4 hours ago


Kanye West's Company Gets More Than $2M In Federal Small Business Loans

Kanye West's Company Gets More Than $2M In Federal Small Business Loans

Kanye West's company Yeezy received a loan from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program worth between $2 million and $5 million, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Treasury..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:23Published
Kanye West 'serious' about running for president of the USA

Kanye West 'serious' about running for president of the USA

Kanye West is "serious" about running for president, even though he is yet to register his name as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Kanye West Says He Is Running for President of the United States

Kanye West Says He Is Running for President of the United States

Kanye West Says He Is Running for President of the United States West took to Twitter to reveal his aspirations of one day becoming president. He announced that he intends to enter the 2020 race. Kanye..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published