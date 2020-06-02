Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Kanye To Hold 1st Presidential Event In South Carolina

ABC news reports that Kanye West is hitting the campaign trail.

Two weeks ago West announced his candidacy for President.

He will be holding the first event of his campaign in South Carolina on Sunday at 5 p.m.

According to a statement the "guest only" event will be held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston.

Time is running out for West in many states.

He needs 270 electoral votes to win.

There are only 306 electoral votes left among the states, plus Washington, D.C., where the filing deadlines have yet to pass.

If he doesn't get on all of the ballots for the five states with an Aug.

3 deadline, he won't be able to win on Election Day.

Kanye West Holds First 2020 Presidential Campaign Rally in South Carolina

Kanye West is trading his Sunday Service for a campaign junket. The standard-bearer of the Birthday...
TMZ.com - Published


