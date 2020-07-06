Global  

Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels dies at 83
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels dies at 83
Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has died.
Charlie Daniels, Country Music Singer of ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ Dies at 83

Charlie Daniels, Country Music Singer of ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ Dies at 83 Charlie Daniels, a country music and southern rock legend known for his song “The Devil Went Down...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •BBC News•Billboard.com•NYTimes.com


'Devil Went Down to Georgia' country singer Charlie Daniels dies at 88

Charlie Daniels, a musical force who melded country music and southern rock, showcasing his...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post•Daily Caller•TIME•CBC.ca


How Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Reportedly Saved A Black Man’s Job

'It just wasn't right'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



GAgirlXO

♡💀𝔾𝔸 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 𝕏𝕆💀♡ RT @carraybb: America lost an icon today when country music & southern rock legend Charlie Daniels passed into eternity. Meantime, this… 18 minutes ago

CarmichelJohn

David Carmichel @TheNotoriousNIK In the 70's his music would be on southern rock stations. It took until 2016 to get him in Country Music HOF. 22 minutes ago

TimHenshall

Tim Henshall - #CreativeEntrepreneur RT @RollingStone: Charlie Daniels, the Southern-rock pioneer behind “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at 83 https://t.co/nGZepKeTr… 26 minutes ago

TheBlueTrane

Blue ‘Trane Charlie Daniels, Country and Southern rock legend dies at age 83... RIP I still have my 45rpm single of The Devil… https://t.co/2XLpN5d7bN 32 minutes ago

39capt

Kenneth Arnold RT @countrymusichof: “Charlie Daniels was a reverential innovator. His music fused the immediacy of Southern Rock with the classic country… 1 hour ago

Standy_13

Kai-Lee Manuelito RT @abc15: Rest in peace, Charlie Daniels ❤️ Country music legend Charlie Daniels, who is famous for songs like "The Devil Went Down to Ge… 1 hour ago

BroloLee

Sam Mitch RT @ksorbs: Met Mr. Daniels a few times over the years. Class act. RIP, sir. Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels dies… 1 hour ago

christiantees2

Christian American Community Rest In Peace sir! You will be missed! #LegendsNeverDie https://t.co/3DUVWoXWKn 1 hour ago


Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dies At 83 [Video]

Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dies At 83

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died. Daniels is best known for the 1979 mega-hit "Devil Went Down to Georgia". According to CNN, the country and rock icon suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Charlie Daniels dies aged 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels dies aged 83

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died aged 83, and Dolly Parton has led tributes to the late star.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:40Published
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83

The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN. His death was confirmed on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:57Published