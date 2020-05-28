Global  

Tom Hanks Opens Up About Coronavirus Recovery
Tom Hanks Opens Up About Coronavirus Recovery

Making his first TV appearance since recovering from COVID-19, Tom Hanks tells "Today" all about his own experience with the virus, urging people to "wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands."

