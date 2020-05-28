Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Tom Hanks Opens Up About Coronavirus Recovery
Making his first TV appearance since recovering from COVID-19, Tom Hanks tells "Today" all about his own experience with the virus, urging people to "wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands."
Bloomberg Economics economists Tom Orlik and Björn van Roye revised their forecast for global growth in 2020 to -4.7% from -4%.
They predicted a "disastrous" slide to come, and don't expect output to..