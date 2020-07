Martin County School District approves back-to-school plan

Martin County School Board members voted unanimously to approve a back-to-school plan, opening campuses in August but allowing parents to request their students do virtual learning.

HOW TO MAKE SCHOOL SAFE?TONIGHT - THE MARTIN COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT LAID OUT ITSREOPENING PLANS FOR AUGUST.THIS AS PARENTS DEBATE IFTHEIR READY TO SEND THEIRCHILDREN BACK TO CAMPUS.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S MEGHANMCROBERTS WITH THE OPTIONS FMARTIN COUNTY FAMILIES<< PARENTS AND STUDENTS WILLBE GIVEN TWO OPTIONS& RETURNTO SCHOOL IN PERSON IN AUGUST,ALONG WITH TEACHERS, WHILE THESCHOOL TAKES ADDED SAFETYMEASURES.

OR BEGINNING LATERTHIS WEEK- PARENTS NOT READYTO SEND THEIR KIDS TO SCHOOL,CAN SIGN UP FOR VIRTUALSCHOOL.

FLORIDACOMMISSIONER DECIDED THIS WEEKTHAT FLORIDA PUBLIC SCHOOLSMUST REOPEN TO STUDENTS INPERSON NEXT MONTH&DESPITELARGE OPPOSITION FROM TEACHERSAND SOME PARENTS.“I THINK ITWAS A SURPRISE IN SOME REGARDSTHAT WE HADNTHE MARTIN COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT- AMONG THOSE PIVOTINGQUICKLY TO UPDATE THEIRREOPENING PLAN.“THERE AREMANY PEOPLE WHO WANT THEIRCHILDREN IN SCHOOL EVERYDAYAND THERE ARE MANY CHILDRENWHO NEED TO BE IN SCHOOLEVERYDAY” BUT SUPERINTENDENTLAURIE GAYLORD KNOWS THERE AREPLENTY OF PARENTS NOT READY TOGO BACK.

SO THEY ARE PREPAREDTO OFFER A VIRTUAL OPTION FORSTUDENTS& WHO WILL HAVE APLACE SAVED FOR THEM IN THECLASSROOM IF THEY LATER DECIDETO COME BACK TO CLASS INPERSON.“IT PROVIDES AN OPTIONFOR THEM, IT PROVIDES A CHOICEFOR THEM." THOSE STUDENTS WILLBE ABLE TO WATCH THEIR CLASSAND TEACHER THROUGH ZOOM.“THECHILDREN HAVE THE SAMEEDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE AS THECHILDREN IN THE CLASSROOM”ALL STUDENTS WILL BE REQUIREDTO WEAR MASKS&“THERE WILL BEMASKS AVAILABLE IF SOMEONESHOWS UP WITHOUT ONE” AND THEDISTRICT WILL IMPLEMENTTEMPERATURE CHECKS, SPREAD OUTDESKS, PROHIBIT ACCESS TOPLAYGROUNDS, LIMIT VISITATIONAND FIELD TRIPS, AMONG OTHERSANITATION AND SOCIALDISTANCING MEASURES.

FRIDAY-THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL SENDOUT A SURVEY TO PARENTS FORPARENTS TO OPT IN TO VIRTUALSCHOOL“PEOPLE THAT ARE DOINGBRICK AND MORTAR THEY DONNEED TO DO ANYTHING.

BUT THEPARENTS THAT WANT TO DO THEVIRTUAL OPTION, THEY NEED TOLET US KNOW." THE DISTRICTANTICIPATES SOME PARENTS MIGHTOPT OUT OF BUSSING THEIRCHILDREN FOR SAFETY PURPOSES,BUT CHILDREN ON BUSSES WILLALSO BE REQUIRED TO WEARFACEMASKS.