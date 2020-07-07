'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian leader has repeatedly played down the threat from COVID-19, describing it as 'a little flu'.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.

The virus he has sloughed off has killed more than 65,000 Brazilians. And even after he tested positive, Bolsonaro treated it as no big deal. ......

São Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill..

Shares Brazil may be struggling in its battle against the coronavirus, but it is on the cutting edge of vaccine development with large-scale trials and the..

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with..