'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:23s - Published
'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian leader has repeatedly played down the threat from COVID-19, describing it as 'a little flu'.

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virus

 RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with..
WorldNews

Brazil to become testing ground for coronavirus vaccine

 Shares Brazil may be struggling in its battle against the coronavirus, but it is on the cutting edge of vaccine development with large-scale trials and the..
WorldNews

Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's President

 São Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill..
WorldNews

Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro's Positive Test Will Only Escalate His Coronavirus Culture War

 The virus he has sloughed off has killed more than 65,000 Brazilians. And even after he tested positive, Bolsonaro treated it as no big deal. ......
WorldNews

Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. and Global News

 President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.
NYTimes.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus....
After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brazil is the only country in the world behind the U.S. in the number of coronavirus cases and now it’s President, who has downplayed the pandemic, tested positive. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report..

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

