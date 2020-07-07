'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brazil Largest country in South America
Brazil's president says hydroxychloroquine to cure his virusRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he is confident that he will swiftly recover from the new coronavirus thanks to treatment with..
WorldNews
Brazil to become testing ground for coronavirus vaccineShares Brazil may be struggling in its battle against the coronavirus, but it is on the cutting edge of vaccine development with large-scale trials and the..
WorldNews
Gravedigger takes Covid-19 more seriously than Brazil's PresidentSão Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Adenilson Costa has worked at the Vila Formosa graveyard for a quarter of a century and he says he has never seen the fresh graves fill..
WorldNews
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro's Positive Test Will Only Escalate His Coronavirus Culture WarThe virus he has sloughed off has killed more than 65,000 Brazilians. And even after he tested positive, Bolsonaro treated it as no big deal. ......
WorldNews
Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. and Global NewsPresident Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, who has been a skeptic of antivirus precautions, tested positive. City halls across the U.S. are finding ways to reopen.
NYTimes.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources