Brazil's Bolsonaro tests COVID positive... again
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests COVID positive... again
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday he's again tested positive for new coronavirus.
He was first diagnosed last week and also revealed he's been medicating with the unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.
Adam Reed reports.
