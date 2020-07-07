Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brazil: President Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19

Brazil: President Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19 During an exclusive interview to TV Brasil and CNN Brasil, President Jair Bolsonaro reported...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsJapan TodayBangkok PostSBSMediaiteKhaleej Times



Tweets about this

Shishirsharma7

Shishir sharma RT @DPRK_News: Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for karma. https://t.co/X0hjWggmKm 16 seconds ago

sakonlinemarket

#VOTE SerendipitybyTO on Mercari Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus, had played down its severity, comparin… https://t.co/qCk9fr6Jfl 2 minutes ago

hrrysfirst

♥︎ 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒍. RT @LesleyAnnBrandt: A homophobic, fascist and COVID denier, president #Bolsonaro of Brazil tests positive. He helped spread the disease i… 4 minutes ago

BlackJerms

Jerms Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/0mvsZxYBcB 4 minutes ago

babajideoyewoga

𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗱𝗲 RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus 5 minutes ago

NatMI711

Natália M. ꀤ. RT @cnni: JUST IN: Brazilian President Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19. He has downplayed the pandemic and often skips wearing a mask… 5 minutes ago

bobbbyg

Rob Gould “President Bolsonaro of Brazil Tests Positive for Coronavirus” ⁦@londonoe⁩ ⁦@manuelaandreoni⁩ ⁦@leticiadlcasado⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/zH8IkaFaLv 7 minutes ago

Richard65253860

leavealighton RT @SkyNews: Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro takes hydroxychloroquine as #COVID19 treatment after revealing he has #coronavirus. Read mo… 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. He took his fouth test on Monday after developing symptoms including a high temperature. This as Bolsonaro has repeatedly played..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian leader has repeatedly played down the threat from COVID-19, describing it as 'a little flu'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:23Published
After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published