Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Shishir sharma RT @DPRK_News: Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for karma. https://t.co/X0hjWggmKm 16 seconds ago

#VOTE SerendipitybyTO on Mercari Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus, had played down its severity, comparin… https://t.co/qCk9fr6Jfl 2 minutes ago

♥︎ 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒍. RT @LesleyAnnBrandt: A homophobic, fascist and COVID denier, president #Bolsonaro of Brazil tests positive. He helped spread the disease i… 4 minutes ago

Jerms Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/0mvsZxYBcB 4 minutes ago

𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗷𝗶𝗱𝗲 RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus 5 minutes ago

Natália M. ꀤ. RT @cnni: JUST IN: Brazilian President Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19. He has downplayed the pandemic and often skips wearing a mask… 5 minutes ago

Rob Gould “President Bolsonaro of Brazil Tests Positive for Coronavirus” ⁦@londonoe⁩ ⁦@manuelaandreoni⁩ ⁦@leticiadlcasado⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/zH8IkaFaLv 7 minutes ago