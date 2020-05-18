Global  

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun.

The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 article, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard, 34, during their relationship – which he strenuously denies.

Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings

Amber Heard has arrived at the High Court in London for the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
Johnny Depp pulled plug on Amber Heard marriage after faeces incident

Johnny Depp knew his marriage to Amber Heard was over after discovering faeces in their marital bed as part of what the actress dismissed as a "harmless prank".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Depp arrives for day two of libel trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at the High Court in London for day two of the actor's libel case against News Group Newspapers after 'The Sun' newspaper branded him a 'wifebeater'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published

Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court

Johnny Depp departed the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the first day of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court

 Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic..
WorldNews

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, for the start of Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published

Jack Whitehall has amassed £7.5 million in his showbiz company

The comedian is said to have amassed a £7.5 million fortune in his company, Jackpot Productions, according to The Sun newspaper.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:53Published
Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested - media report

Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on Sunday following an argument with a woman, The Sun newspaper reported.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:45Published

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin

Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun.The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, which he strenuously denies.Depp, 57, arrived at 9.55am and was wearing a face covering.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Johnny Depp takes stand in libel trial

Johnny Depp gave evidence in a London court on Tuesday, denying claims that he hit ex-wife Amber...
Mid-Day - Published

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood...
WorldNews - Published

Powerscourt represents Amber Heard in Johnny Depp legal battle

Powerscourt is handling PR for Amber Heard in her high-profile court battle with Johnny Depp, which...
PRWeek - Published


TButaka

☆Tòññie☆{🇺🇬}🤘 RT @MonitorSqoop: Hollywood actor Johnny Depp strenuously denied being violent to his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he launched a libel claim in… 2 seconds ago

JewelEldora

Jewel Eldora RT @lucycottersky: We are at the High Court today for the start of Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun newspapers publishers....Depp… 4 seconds ago

bulldogshitter

urfavbullshitter RT @barstoolsports: Johnny Depp Decided To Divorce Amber Heard After She Allegedly Pooped In Their Bed As A Prank https://t.co/QWFwIhwRGw h… 11 seconds ago

CourtneyandKITM

Courtney & KISS in the Morning RT @kiss957: Depp denied all of Amber Heard’s physical assault claims. https://t.co/twNO5Y4rRF 17 seconds ago

blacksta1111

lisa Johnny Depp accuses ex-wife Amber Heard of lying in UK libel case - ABC News https://t.co/sLPom2UL85 28 seconds ago

EmmetxMinaj

EMMET RT @MicaylaDeWilde: A reminder that Amber Heard said Johnny Depp was spineless, a pussy, a baby, a horrible father, fat, old, washed up, wa… 39 seconds ago

kiss957

KISS 95-7 Depp denied all of Amber Heard’s physical assault claims. https://t.co/twNO5Y4rRF 47 seconds ago

hodltergeist

Satoshiopath Amber Heard taking a***in Johnny Depp bed will never not be funny to me idgaf 😂 56 seconds ago


Hollywood actor Johnny Depp arrives in London court on day two of defamation case against The Sun newspaper

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in Central London on the second day (July 8) of his case against The Sun newspaper. Mr. Depp is suing The Sun for defamation after..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published
Johnny Deep and Amber Heard back in court

Today is the second day of Johnny Depp's libel trial against The Sun at the High Court in London

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:47Published
Depp: I took every drug known to man by the age 14

Johnny Depp has denied being a "wife beater" and accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of being the abuser in their marriage. The claims came on the first day of his libel case against The Sun newspaper.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:22Published