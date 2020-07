‘Won’t sit quietly until we find Vikas Dubey and his associates’: UP Police

UP Police spoke on the recent Kanpur encounter in the state and said they won’t sit quietly until they find criminal Vikas Dubey and his associates.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the police won’t rest till Dubey is found.

During the recent encounter in Kanpur, eight police officers lost their lives.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the encounter.

UP Police has been searching for the accused in the state.

