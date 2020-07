City wants to move Andrew Jackson statue

ANDREW JACKSON'S STATUE WHICHHAS STOOD TALL AT JACKSON CITYHALL FOR HALF ACENTURY.IN A NEAR UNANIMOUS VOTE CITYCOUNCIL THIS WEEK AUTHORIZED THEMAYORS OFFICE TOREMOVE THE STATUE THAT HONORSTHE MAWHO SERVED AS THE NATION'SSEVENTH PRESIDENT WHOSE LEGACYINCLUDESBRUTALITY AND OPPRESSION.

"FORTHE THE MAJORITY OF THECITY WHEN WE LOOK AT THAT STATUEWE DON'T GET PRIME WETHINK ABOUT SOMEBODY WHO WAS ABRUTAL SLAVE OWNER."ACCORDING TO JACKSON'S NASHVILLETENNESSEE, HOMESTEAD THEHERMITAGE, THEFORMER PRESIDENT OWNED 150SLAVES AT THE TIME OF HIS DEATH.JACKSON ALSO SIGNED THE INDIANREMOVALACT.THE LAW FORCED NATIVE AMERICANTRIBES OUTOF THE SOUTH INCLUDINGMISSISSIPPI ON A MARKNOWN AS THE TRAIL OF TEARS.THOUSANDS OF NATIVE AMERICANSDIED."I DON'T THINK MOVING FORWARD IFIT'S HEALTHY TO CELEBRATESOMEONE WHO WAS BRUTAL ANDSOMEONE WHO WAS ABUSIVE ASSOMEONE WHO WAS THE LEADER OFMASS GENOCIDE ACROSSTHIS COUNTRY.""I THINK IT'S A BAD DIRECTION TO OF TEARING DOWN OR TRYING TOERASE OUR HISTORY IN THE PASTCERTAINLY PLENTY OF FLAWS ANDHISTORICAL FIGURES."WARD ONE COUNCILMAN ASHBY FOOTEWAS THELIKE NO VOTE ON REMOVINGJACKSON'SSTATUE."I THINK IT'S COUNTERPRODUCTIVE TO AN OPEN SOCIETY THATNEEDS TO HEAR ALL VOICES."THE MAYOR'S OFFICE IS NOWCONSIDERING WHENTO REMOVE THE STATUE AND WHEREIT WILL BELOCATED IN THE FUTURE.

