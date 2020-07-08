Global  

Ryder Cup postponed until 2021
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Ryder Cup postponed until 2021
The Ryder Cup has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ONTO REACTION FROMWISCONSINITES.OUR TONY ATKINSIS IN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY ANDSAYS FANS WILL HAVE TO WAIT ALITTLE BIT LONGER."Whistling Straits was just afew months away from hostingsome of the best golfers inthe world, but now, we have towait another year to seethings play out." ONE OF THEYEAR'S BIGGEST GOLF EVENTS,THE RYDER CUP, IS THE LATESTIN A SERIES OF MAJOR EVENTSAFFECTED BY THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.

TODAY, THE P-G-AANNOUNCED THE POSTPONEMENT --AN EVENT ONCE EXPECTED TOBRING MILLIONS TO SHEBOYGANCOUNTY.

<"I was veryheartened to find out theywere just postponing it."




