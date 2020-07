Former officer charged in Floyd's death files motion Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 minutes ago Former officer charged in Floyd's death files motion One of the 4 former officers charged in the death of George Floyd has filed a motion to dismiss the case against him. Thomas Lane's attorney says he was not aware former officer Derek Chauvin was committing a crime when restraining Floyd. 0

THOMAS LANE'S ATTORNEY SAYS HE WAS NOT AWARE FORMER OFFICER DEREK CHAUVIN WAS COMMITTING A CRIME WHEN HE RESTRAINED FLOYD. THE MOTION SAYS NECK RESTRAINT IS SOMETHING OFFICERS LEARN IN TRAINING AT THE MINNEAPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT. IT ALSO SAYS THAT LANE ASKED TWICE IF FLOYD SHOULD BE MOVED TO HIS SIDE -- BUT CHAUVIN ASSURED HIM THAT FLOYD WAS FINE. A TRIAL DATE IN THE CASE HAS BEEN SET FOR MARCH.







