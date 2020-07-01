Global  

NYC Paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ In Front Of Trump Tower
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:02s - Published
NYC Paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ In Front Of Trump Tower

President Donald Trump’s most famous New York City building is getting new artwork after a group, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of the building.

