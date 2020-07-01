NYC Paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ In Front Of Trump Tower
President Donald Trump’s most famous New York City building is getting new artwork after a group, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of the building.
Newest BLM Mural Underway Outside Trump TowerArtists have begun painting a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue between 56 and 57th streets - right in front of Trump Tower. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has a live report.
Couple in California charged with hate crimeOne couple in California has been charged with a hate crime allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural. They were caught on camera painting over the yellow letters with black paint.
Thousands join Black Trans Lives Matter protest in LondonThousands of protesters marched in central London to celebrate the black trans community and demonstrate against potential changes to the law that they fear could make it more difficult for trans..