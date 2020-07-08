Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed

Ujjain Police arrested main accused of Kanpur shootout history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on July 09.

In a media brief happened here, SP of Ujjain, Manoj Kumar Singh narrated the whole incident.

He said, "Today Vikas Dubey reached Mahakal temple.

He purchased flowers and prasad from a shop.

The owner had seen him on TV and suspected him to Dubey.

He called up private security agency at the temple and informed them.

Dubey bought Rs 250 ticket for darshan.

When he entered, private security jawans informed our officials at Mahakal Chowki and started talking to him and asked his name.

He gave them a false name but later gave his correct name.

He was taken to Police station.

We reached there and interrogated him seriously.

For further confirmation, we contacted Kanpur SSP and STF and asked for his photo.

STF reached here and then we handed him over to them.

STF and guards have left for UP with him."