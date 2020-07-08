Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed

Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed

Ujjain Police arrested main accused of Kanpur shootout history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on July 09.

In a media brief happened here, SP of Ujjain, Manoj Kumar Singh narrated the whole incident.

He said, "Today Vikas Dubey reached Mahakal temple.

He purchased flowers and prasad from a shop.

The owner had seen him on TV and suspected him to Dubey.

He called up private security agency at the temple and informed them.

Dubey bought Rs 250 ticket for darshan.

When he entered, private security jawans informed our officials at Mahakal Chowki and started talking to him and asked his name.

He gave them a false name but later gave his correct name.

He was taken to Police station.

We reached there and interrogated him seriously.

For further confirmation, we contacted Kanpur SSP and STF and asked for his photo.

STF reached here and then we handed him over to them.

STF and guards have left for UP with him."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey arrested

 Ujjain: Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey has been arrested at a police station here on Thursday, as per sources in the Uttar Pradesh government...
WorldNews
Kanpur encounter case: Police conduct thorough probe at shootout site [Video]

Kanpur encounter case: Police conduct thorough probe at shootout site

Search operation and investigation by the UP Police is underway in Kanpur encounter case. Several cops were present at encounter site while probing the affected area. They also investigated illegal properties of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. While speaking to ANI, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "A magisterial enquiry has been called in this case."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Ujjain Ujjain Metropolitan City in Madhya Pradesh, India

Arrest or planned surrender? Questions raised on Vikas Dubey's unhindered run to Ujjain

 Earlier on Thursday, two close aides of the gangster were killed by the UP Police in separate encounters.
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey arrested

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey arrested Ujjain: Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey has been arrested at a police station here on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes


Why gangster Vikas Dubey got a tight slap from MP cop during arrest

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey’s voice was silenced by a tight slap he received on the back of his...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduDNA


'Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpur wala': UP gangster feared being killed in encounter so screamed his name before arrest

Vikas Dubey was arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, where he was identified by a security...
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest [Video]

'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest

Gangstar Vikas Dubey's mother spoke on son's arrest. Sarla Devi said that the government will do what is appropriate. Dubey, wanted in Kanpur shootout, was arrested on Thursday morning. Dubey was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published
Covid cases cross 7 lakh, India 3rd worst hit, but 'no community spread'| Oneindia News [Video]

Covid cases cross 7 lakh, India 3rd worst hit, but 'no community spread'| Oneindia News

Over 7 lakh covid cases, and India is 3rd worst hit country by the Coronavirus but govt maintains there is no community spread yet; Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested after dramatic chase from Ujjain..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published
Vikas Dubey arrested: Watch what Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav said [Video]

Vikas Dubey arrested: Watch what Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav said

Gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest has led to a political war in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the government whether it was an arrest or surrender. He went to demand that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published