Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident

A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident

One of the car of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) convoy carrying wanted gangster met with an accident on July 10 morning.

STF was bringing back VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur when the car overturned.

Main accused of Kanpur encounter case was arrested in Ujjain on July 09.

More details are awaited.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

UP gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter by STF in Kanpur

 UP gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter by the police.
DNA
Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur [Video]

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur

Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a 'black car' was seen in the convoy which was not there before. Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain on July 09. Vikas Dubey is the main accuse in the Kanpur encounter, in which, 8 policemen lost their lives in the shootout. Several of his close aides have since been killed in police encounters. Vikas Dubey carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey Indian criminal


Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India


Special Task Force Special Task Force

6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police [Video]

6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police

While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "40 teams and Special Task Force (STF) are working. We are collecting information on his (Vikas Dubey) accomplices and members of family. Where did they get such huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home." "The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," UP ADG added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Large scale operation underway, says UP DGP after 8 cops killed in encounter with criminals [Video]

Large scale operation underway, says UP DGP after 8 cops killed in encounter with criminals

At least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in Kanpur's Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. While speaking to ANI, the Director General of Police (DGP) of UP, Hitesh Chandra Awasthy said, "Case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When force got down, criminals opened fire." "There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died. Around 7 of our men were injured. Operation still underway as criminals managed to escape, taking advantage of the dark. IG, ADG, ADG (Law and Order) have been sent there to supervise operation. Forensic team from Kanpur was at spot, an expert team from Lucknow also being sent," he added. "Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed. IG and STF are reaching the spot. Kanpur STF is already at work. A large scale operation is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place," UP DGP further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:00Published

Ujjain Ujjain Metropolitan City in Madhya Pradesh, India


Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

Breaking: UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

 After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
DNA

UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

 After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
DNA
Ain't 'maharaja' or 'mama', I am Kamal Nath: Former MP CM [Video]

Ain't 'maharaja' or 'mama', I am Kamal Nath: Former MP CM

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader addressed party worker in Badnawar in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. While addressing the gathering, Kamal Nath said, "I am not a 'maharaja'. I am not a 'tiger'. I am not 'mama'. I never sold tea. I am Kamal Nath. Who is a tiger and who is not. The people of Madhya Pradesh will decide who is a cat and who is a rat."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed in encounter

The Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha on Wednesday morning....
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

Jayanta0085

Jayanta Mukherjee🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @CNNnews18: Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed after a car in the Special Task Force (STF) convoy, taking him from Madhya Pradesh's Uj… 2 minutes ago

Mk_Singh007

Manish Singh And the Oscar goes to UP police again, for making a fully planned murder sound like a encounter ones again. It was… https://t.co/IPYFw28flX 7 minutes ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything Car In Police Convoy Taking Gangster Vikas Dubey To Kanpur Overturns https://t.co/LavMJtrXTS 11 minutes ago

ayus_sing

Ayush Narayan Singh Gangster Vikas Dubey killed while being taken from Ujjain to Kanpur. One of the STF vehicles that was part of the c… https://t.co/50aLuOAZtv 13 minutes ago

sanks_rocks

Sanket Mahadik RT @cobrapost: #BREAKING Car In Police Convoy Taking Gangster Vikas Dubey To Kanpur Overturns. Unconfirmed Reports suggest the car that ov… 14 minutes ago

earthwormjhark1

Earth Worm Jharkhand #IndigenousLivesMatter Are you surprised? I'm not. #VikasDubey #UttarPradesh #CriminalJustice Gangster Vikas Dubey killed while being take… https://t.co/Ga76YItWk2 15 minutes ago

ts_tanishq_

Tanishq Srivastava 🇮🇳 Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed after a car in the Special Task Force (STF) convoy, taking him from Madhya Pra… https://t.co/seGI1hMRSy 17 minutes ago

JandiALDEHYDE

Aditya Jandial We all saw this coming right. Gangster Vikas Dubey killed while being taken to Kanpur @moneycontrolcom https://t.co/SpVSDJV5hE 20 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:55Published
Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed [Video]

Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed

Ujjain Police arrested main accused of Kanpur shootout history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on July 09. In a media brief happened here, SP of Ujjain, Manoj Kumar Singh narrated the whole incident. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:27Published
'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest [Video]

'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest

Gangstar Vikas Dubey's mother spoke on son's arrest. Sarla Devi said that the government will do what is appropriate. Dubey, wanted in Kanpur shootout, was arrested on Thursday morning. Dubey was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published