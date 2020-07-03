A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident

Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a 'black car' was seen in the convoy which was not there before. Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain on July 09. Vikas Dubey is the main accuse in the Kanpur encounter, in which, 8 policemen lost their lives in the shootout. Several of his close aides have since been killed in police encounters. Vikas Dubey carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "40 teams and Special Task Force (STF) are working. We are collecting information on his (Vikas Dubey) accomplices and members of family. Where did they get such huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home." "The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," UP ADG added.
At least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in Kanpur's Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. While speaking to ANI, the Director General of Police (DGP) of UP, Hitesh Chandra Awasthy said, "Case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When force got down, criminals opened fire." "There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died. Around 7 of our men were injured. Operation still underway as criminals managed to escape, taking advantage of the dark. IG, ADG, ADG (Law and Order) have been sent there to supervise operation. Forensic team from Kanpur was at spot, an expert team from Lucknow also being sent," he added. "Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed. IG and STF are reaching the spot. Kanpur STF is already at work. A large scale operation is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place," UP DGP further stated.
