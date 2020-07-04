Global  

Florida Looks To Speed Up Coronavirus Test Results For Dade, Broward
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Florida Looks To Speed Up Coronavirus Test Results For Dade, Broward

Florida Looks To Speed Up Coronavirus Test Results For Dade, Broward

Governor DeSantis said the state is ramping up efforts as the coronavirus numbers continue to climb.

