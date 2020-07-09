'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Boat Ride With Son
Efforts to locate missing "Glee" star Naya Rivera has turned from a rescue to a recovery operation.
Authorities now believe Rivera is dead after a boat ride with her young son; Danya Bachhus reports for CBS2.
WEB EXTRA: Search For "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera ContinuesSearch teams on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA are looking for Actress Naya Rivera, known for her role in "Glee." Authorities said she rented a boat with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday, and then he..
Naya Rivera Reported Missing at Lake Piru & More News | Billboard News'Glee' star Naya Rivera goes missing after a boat ride at Lake Piru, Kid Cudi and Eminem team up for collaboration and Katy Perry reveals album cover for KP5.
Glee Star Feared DeadNaya Rivera, Glee actress feared dead after son, 4, found on boat on California lake