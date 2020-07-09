Global  

'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Boat Ride With Son
'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Boat Ride With Son

'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Boat Ride With Son

Efforts to locate missing "Glee" star Naya Rivera has turned from a rescue to a recovery operation.

Authorities now believe Rivera is dead after a boat ride with her young son; Danya Bachhus reports for CBS2.

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Reported Missing After Boat Ride in California Lake

Authorities are searching for Glee actress Naya Rivera after her 4-year-old son was found floating...
Glee Actress Naya Rivera Feared Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone in a Boat in Lake Piru

Glee Actress Naya Rivera Feared Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone in a Boat in Lake Piru The actress rented a boat with her son on Wednesday and went on a swim. Her son claimed that Rivera...
sunnyinjax2

Sunny is gonna VOTE LIKE AN ANGRY BLACK MOTHER!! Such a tragic end. My heart goes out to #NayaRivera's son and family 💔 I am glad they have closure. USA TODAY: In… https://t.co/bxcvOgMdRP 6 seconds ago

anaaaguirreee

ana RT @enews: #Glee actress Naya Rivera is now presumed dead as authorities have shifted their search to a "recovery operation." 💔 https://t.… 8 seconds ago

NTeehankee

Necie Teehankee RT @cnnphilippines: 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after disappearing at a lake in Southern California https://t.co/L3L2vQh2CQ 9 seconds ago

KaiChoh

Choh kai lun RT @cnnbrk: "Glee" actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after disappearing at a lake in Southern California, officials say https://t.co/fJi… 19 seconds ago

_Il_trovatore_

Nestor E. Jimenez RT @CBSNews: "Glee" actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after disappearance on boat trip with son https://t.co/fsnyQyYMRz 19 seconds ago

BGisBrandonGray

Brandon Gray RT @KitsapSun: Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but River… 26 seconds ago

rudyvally69

Rudolph V. Parks Jr. 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at lake after 4-year-old son found on boat https://t.co/hhKrQ9xEcm 40 seconds ago

tattygal

Tatty Gal RT @ufotodaynetwork: 👀🐇👇🏻 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after disappearing at a lake in California, authorities say - CNN htt… 52 seconds ago


WEB EXTRA: Search For "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Continues [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Search For "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Continues

Search teams on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA are looking for Actress Naya Rivera, known for her role in "Glee." Authorities said she rented a boat with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday, and then he..

Naya Rivera Reported Missing at Lake Piru & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Naya Rivera Reported Missing at Lake Piru & More News | Billboard News

'Glee' star Naya Rivera goes missing after a boat ride at Lake Piru, Kid Cudi and Eminem team up for collaboration and Katy Perry reveals album cover for KP5.

Glee Star Feared Dead [Video]

Glee Star Feared Dead

Naya Rivera, Glee actress feared dead after son, 4, found on boat on California lake

