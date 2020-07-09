Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Body Of "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Pulled From California Lake
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Body Of 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Pulled From California Lake

Body Of "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Pulled From California Lake

Laura Podesta reports Rivera disappeared after helping her four-year-old son get back in a rented boat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake, authorities say

Actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show "Glee," was missing feared...
SBS - Published Also reported by •TIMECBC.caCTV NewsAl JazeeraJapan TodayIndiaTimesWorldNewsDNA


AP Top Stories July 8

Here's the latest for Thursday July 9th: Officials consider prioritizing schools when reopening...
USATODAY.com - Published

Eye Opener: California back under lockdown amid coronavirus surge

The resurgence of the coronavirus has forced the state of California back into a lockdown. Also,...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

Regan_lee479

ReganLee Wilson RT @enews: We’re heartbroken to report that #Glee star Naya Rivera has been found dead 5 days after her disappearance. https://t.co/RZ5a09x… 39 seconds ago

mackyramos

markjosephramos(Official) RT @CBSThisMorning: Family, friends & fans of #Glee actress Naya Rivera are mourning today, after authorities confirmed they found her body… 43 seconds ago

yapvenziee

syzygy. RT @AlSeibPhoto: “Glee” cast shout out “Say her name - Naya” at Lake Piru this morning as Ventura County Sheriff Search & Rescue divers loc… 59 seconds ago

booneboonepowww

🌸🌸🌸 senbonzakura 🌸🌸🌸 RT @ABSCBNNews: Officials recovered the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, where she drowned last week, on Monday, July 13.… 4 minutes ago

shitian321136

ばく〜忍者 RT @SkyNews: A body found in Lake Piru is that of Glee star Naya Rivera, according to police in California. The Ventura County Sheriff's o… 4 minutes ago

shuaigeswx11

wenxin sun Naya Rivera: 'Glee' actress died after saving her 4-year-old son, authorities say - CNN ⁦@CNN#jlabnews https://t.co/0SRjMfHz46 6 minutes ago

NewMusicPF

New Music Platform Glee actress Naya Rivera died ‘saving son’s life’ police reveal as body is found #NayaRivera #RIPNayaRivera https://t.co/Jwkk6CGUgH 7 minutes ago

DougJ7777

Doug 🏳️‍🌈 RT @BBCBweaking: H-hewwo?? Body found in Cawifownia wake is missing 'Gwee' actwess Naya Wivewa, Ventuwa County Shewiff confiwms Huoh. https… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lea Michele, Amber Riley & more Glee stars gather at lake to mourn Naya Rivera [Video]

Lea Michele, Amber Riley & more Glee stars gather at lake to mourn Naya Rivera

The cast of Glee is mourning Naya Rivera, who was found drowned exactly seven years after Cory Monteith's death.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:15Published
Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character [Video]

Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character

Former 'Glee' guest star Demi Lovato has admitted she will "forever cherish" the opportunity to have played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in the musical comedy-drama series, as she paid tribute to..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search [Video]

Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search

Naya Rivera's Glee castmates are paying tribute to the actress following confirmation of the actress' drowning d*ath.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published