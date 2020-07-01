CCTV: Naya Rivera boards boat before disappearance

|
Naya Rivera American actress and singer
Naya Rivera appears to have drowned in ‘tragic accident’; search continues for ‘Glee’ starAuthorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with..
WorldNews
Naya Rivera security cam video, 911 call releasedAuthorities planned Friday to keep searching for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her..
USATODAY.com
Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
