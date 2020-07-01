CCTV: Naya Rivera boards boat before disappearance

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Security footage released by Ventura County Sheriff's Office showed actress Naya Riviera boarding a boat with her her four-year-old son Josey on Wednesday hours before going missing.

