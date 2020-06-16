|
|
|
|
Florida COVID-19 death toll likely higher
|
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Florida COVID-19 death toll likely higher
Investigative reporter Katie Lagrone is looking into the actual Florida death rate.
Experts are saying it is actually higher.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
America's three biggest states, California, Florida and Texas, are all reporting their largest...
CBS News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|