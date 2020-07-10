California Officials React To President Trump's Continued Call For Schools To Reopen

Some people are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods, a staple in many Latino households. This comes after the CEO of the company praised President Trump Thursday. Today, the hashtag "Goyaway" started..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:47Published
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue recently praised President Donald Trump in a visit to the White House. The move angered shoppers. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31Published
Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan The former vice president laid out the plan on Thursday. Under the "Buy American" plan, the federal government would spend $400 billion over four..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04Published