|
|
|
|
Katy Perry won't back Kanye West's US presidential bid
|
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Katy Perry won't back Kanye West's US presidential bid
Katy Perry thinks Kanye West is an amazing artist but does not believe he would be a good US president.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The 'Daisies' singer weighs in on Kanye's controversial presidential bid, saying that the...
AceShowbiz - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •IndiaTimes
|
Kanye West‘s plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Belfast Telegraph
|
It's happening (or so it seems) ... Kanye West is running for President, and he says he's doing it...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •IndiaTimes
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|