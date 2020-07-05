Global  
 

Katy Perry won't back Kanye West's US presidential bid
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Katy Perry won't back Kanye West's US presidential bid

Katy Perry won't back Kanye West's US presidential bid

Katy Perry thinks Kanye West is an amazing artist but does not believe he would be a good US president.

