Trump commutes sentence of 'fixer' Roger Stone
Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone, just days before he was due to report to prison.
How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence?President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone.
Stone was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress.
Prosecutors said Stone lied to protect the..
Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentenceFormer Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone said he's "confident" he can win an appeal after the President commuted his prison sentence for obstructing a probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign..
President Trump Commutes Longtime Friend Roger Stone’s Prison SentenceThe move came Saturday, just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s..