Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Walt Disney World Entertainment complex in Florida, United States
Walt Disney World reopens in Florida amid Covid-19 surgeVisitors are required to wear masks, socially distance and have temperature checks on arrival.
BBC News
Walt Disney World reopens: Scenes from the first day back after COVID-19On July 11, Disney World reopened its gates to the public for the first time since March 15. See photos from the joyful first day back.
USATODAY.com
Walt Disney World reopens to the public after 4-month coronavirus closureWalt Disney World has reopened to the public but with many new precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Live reports from opening day at Disney World: Park still 'magical' but modified for COVID-19Walt Disney World reopened to the public Saturday, nearly four months after it closed due to the coronavirus. And what a different world it is.
USATODAY.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Disney World Opens Its Gates, With Virus Numbers RisingThousands of giddy visitors streamed into the Florida resort on Saturday, as Disney tried to prove it can safely operate at a highly dangerous time.
NYTimes.com
Man in viral Florida Costco video defends himself after outburst during face mask argumentDaniel Maples, the Florida man in a viral video during a face mask argument at a Fort Myers Costco, says the video does not show the full story.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: More than 66K new cases; Walt Disney World reopens amid surge in Florida; 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day canceledWalt Disney World was expected to begin a phased reopening this weekend, nearly four months after the theme park shut down due to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Mickey Mouse Disney cartoon character
Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources