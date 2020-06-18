Global  
 

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Walt Disney World Walt Disney World Entertainment complex in Florida, United States

Walt Disney World reopens in Florida amid Covid-19 surge

 Visitors are required to wear masks, socially distance and have temperature checks on arrival.
BBC News

Walt Disney World reopens: Scenes from the first day back after COVID-19

 On July 11, Disney World reopened its gates to the public for the first time since March 15. See photos from the joyful first day back.
USATODAY.com

Walt Disney World reopens to the public after 4-month coronavirus closure

 Walt Disney World has reopened to the public but with many new precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Live reports from opening day at Disney World: Park still 'magical' but modified for COVID-19

 Walt Disney World reopened to the public Saturday, nearly four months after it closed due to the coronavirus. And what a different world it is.
USATODAY.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Disney World Opens Its Gates, With Virus Numbers Rising

 Thousands of giddy visitors streamed into the Florida resort on Saturday, as Disney tried to prove it can safely operate at a highly dangerous time.
NYTimes.com

Man in viral Florida Costco video defends himself after outburst during face mask argument

 Daniel Maples, the Florida man in a viral video during a face mask argument at a Fort Myers Costco, says the video does not show the full story.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: More than 66K new cases; Walt Disney World reopens amid surge in Florida; 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day canceled

 Walt Disney World was expected to begin a phased reopening this weekend, nearly four months after the theme park shut down due to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse Disney cartoon character

Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors [Video]

Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors

Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors on Wednesday for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus, with fans practicing social distancing as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months [Video]

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months

Spirits were high and face masks were on as the gates opened, and staff welcomed visitors back to Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday after a nearly five-month closure. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

