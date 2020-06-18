Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months Spirits were high and face masks were on as the gates opened, and staff welcomed visitors back to Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday after a nearly five-month closure. Gloria Tso reports.

Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors on Wednesday for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus, with fans practicing social distancing as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters.

Walt Disney World was expected to begin a phased reopening this weekend, nearly four months after the theme park shut down due to COVID-19.

Daniel Maples, the Florida man in a viral video during a face mask argument at a Fort Myers Costco, says the video does not show the full story.

Thousands of giddy visitors streamed into the Florida resort on Saturday, as Disney tried to prove it can safely operate at a highly dangerous time.

Walt Disney World reopened to the public Saturday, nearly four months after it closed due to the coronavirus. And what a different world it is.

Walt Disney World has reopened to the public but with many new precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On July 11, Disney World reopened its gates to the public for the first time since March 15. See photos from the joyful first day back.

Visitors are required to wear masks, socially distance and have temperature checks on arrival.

Walt Disney World was expected to begin a phased reopening this weekend, nearly four months after the...

Disney World has reopened in Florida after being shut down for nearly four months during the...

cameron kane We are either spoiled silly or just plain stupid. Walt Disney World reopens in Florida amid Covid-19 surge https://t.co/u3O920FDfd 8 minutes ago

Lawrence Lomenzo Coronavirus updates: More than 66K new cases; Walt Disney World reopens amid surge in Florida; 7-Eleven Free Slurpe… https://t.co/QqDyOxHf4u 4 minutes ago

SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @TB_Times : It’s opening day today at the Magic Kingdom. “Safety is paramount,” said one analyst. “Disney World making sure it’s not a ho… 2 minutes ago