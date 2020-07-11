|
President Donald Trump Seen Wearing Face Mask At Maryland Military Hospital
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:06s - Published
After months of refusing to wear a mask in public, President Donald Trump wore one Saturday during a visit to a military hospital in Maryland; Nikole Killion reports for CBS2.
