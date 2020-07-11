President Donald Trump Seen Wearing Face Mask At Maryland Military Hospital

After months of refusing to wear a mask in public, President Donald Trump wore one Saturday during a visit to a military hospital in Maryland; Nikole Killion reports for CBS2.

