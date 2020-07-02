Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot calls party meeting of Congress MLAs

|
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Political Crisis: Here's all you need to know about the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot riftLet's have an in-depth look at the situation in the state.
DNA
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in RajasthanRajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan power tussle: Cong tries to keep its MLAs together; sends Makan, Surjewala as central observers
IndiaTimes
Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) member of a state government of India
'Tiger abhi zinda hai', says Scindia to Congress after MP cabinet expansion
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Hindutva leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling Covid-19A former RSS leader, Ghosh is the second politician in the state to die due to Covid-19. Last month, Trinamool Congress MLA succumbed to the contagion. Condoling..
IndiaTimes
Ramlal Jat Indian politician
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Madhya Pradesh: MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi leaves Congress, joins BJP in presence of Shivraj Singh ChouhanNow, the strength of the Congress in the state Assembly has reduced to 91.
DNA
'Sad to see Sachin Pilot being sidelined by Congress': BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia backs 'erstwhile colleague'Notably, the situation in Rajasthan has eerie callbacks to the crisis in Madhya Pradesh Congress months ago.
DNA
Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions
