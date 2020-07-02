Global  
 

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot calls party meeting of Congress MLAs
Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot calls party meeting of Congress MLAs

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot calls party meeting of Congress MLAs

After the Congress government in Rajasthan accused the BJP of making attempts to topple the state government, several Congress ministers and MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on July 12.

Amid reports of several Congress MLAs thinking of switching support, state Sports Minister Ashok Chandna advised unsure legislators to take lessons from MLAs of Madhya Pradesh who left Congress to join BJP.

"People should take lessons from MLAs who left Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

They sat idle for months and now have been made ministers as polls are nearing.

They will lose the election and ministerial post.

People should think about it," Chandna said.

Congress MLA Ramlal Jaat said, "In Rajasthan, Gehlot means Congress, and Congress means Gehlot.

There is no danger to the government and it will complete its term."

Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot

The MLAs of Congress party in Rajasthan held press conference amid the speculation of political crisis in the state. According to the sources, Almost 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs met state president Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him with whatever decision he takes.Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan, Harish Chaudhary said, "All Congress MLA's are together and other parties like BTP, Rashtriya Lok Dal and communist party is also supporting us and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 10 independent MLA's are also with us," said Harish Choudhary. "At a time when we are fighting against COVID-19, BJP is fighting for the power. The Rajasthan government will complete its full term," Harish Chaudhary added. "Sachin Pilot is president of Rajasthan Congress and I'm secretary of state party unit so my meeting with Sachin is a routine exercise. We (Chetan Dudi, Rohit Behra and I) have not been approached by BJP," said Rajasthan Congress MLA Danish Abrar. "We went to Delhi due to personal reasons. If media says we went there for this reason or that, then it's not our problem. We don't want to be part of any controversy. We are the soldiers of Congress and will be with the party till our last breath," Rajasthan Congress MLA Rohit Bohra.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Here's all you need to know about the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift

 Let's have an in-depth look at the situation in the state.
DNA

Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

 Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in..
IndiaTimes

'Tiger abhi zinda hai', says Scindia to Congress after MP cabinet expansion

'Tiger abhi zinda hai', says Scindia to Congress after MP cabinet expansion

BJP leader Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on July 2 said that he does not need any certificate from Congress' Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. He slammed them by saying, "The facts are before the people how they looted the state in 15 months....I want to tell them 'tiger abhi zinda hai'" Earlier in the day, 28 MLAs took oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan government. BJP senior leaders Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia were among the leaders who took oath in MP cabinet. Caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel administered oath to BJP leaders.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Hindutva leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling Covid-19

 A former RSS leader, Ghosh is the second politician in the state to die due to Covid-19. Last month, Trinamool Congress MLA succumbed to the contagion. Condoling..
IndiaTimes

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi leaves Congress, joins BJP in presence of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

 Now, the strength of the Congress in the state Assembly has reduced to 91.
DNA

'Sad to see Sachin Pilot being sidelined by Congress': BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia backs 'erstwhile colleague'

 Notably, the situation in Rajasthan has eerie callbacks to the crisis in Madhya Pradesh Congress months ago.
DNA
Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions

Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions

Police team reached the encounter area in Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions on July 11. History-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after he tried to flee, as reported by the UP police. Vikas Dubey on July 02 killed 8 policemen and was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 09.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

