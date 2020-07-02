Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot calls party meeting of Congress MLAs

After the Congress government in Rajasthan accused the BJP of making attempts to topple the state government, several Congress ministers and MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on July 12.

Amid reports of several Congress MLAs thinking of switching support, state Sports Minister Ashok Chandna advised unsure legislators to take lessons from MLAs of Madhya Pradesh who left Congress to join BJP.

"People should take lessons from MLAs who left Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

They sat idle for months and now have been made ministers as polls are nearing.

They will lose the election and ministerial post.

People should think about it," Chandna said.

Congress MLA Ramlal Jaat said, "In Rajasthan, Gehlot means Congress, and Congress means Gehlot.

There is no danger to the government and it will complete its term."