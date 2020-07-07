US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Do postal ballots lead to voting fraud?President Trump says postal ballots lead to widespread fraud - but what evidence is there?
BBC News
Trump says he has ended preferential treatment for Hong KongThe president says he has also signed a bill to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong.
BBC News
Trump reverses decision on foreign students
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:03Published
Donald Trump muzzling Dr. Anthony Fauci amid COVID-19 would be hazardousAnthony Fauci is an annoying coronavirus truth bomb that keeps going off in Donald Trump's garden party of falsehoods and blame shifting: Our view
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump signs order rebuking China over Hong KongIn Rose Garden remarks, President Donald Trump says he's signed an executive order that will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against Hong Kong...
USATODAY.com
Biden sets out $2tn plan for carbon-free electricity by 2035The Democratic presidential candidate says "let's not waste any more time" as he outlines $2tn plan.
BBC News
Trump swings at Biden at official event announcing he signed Hong Kong sanctions billTrump's decision on Hong Kong came as U.S.-China relations falter over trade, the coronavirus and a crackdown on pro-Democracy efforts in the city.
USATODAY.com
Biden hits Trump while unveiling $2T climate planAs he released a $2 trillion climate and economic plan Tuesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden looked to offer a sharp contrast with..
USATODAY.com
Biden vows to reverse Trump environment rollbacks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published
RealClearPolitics Political news and polling data aggregator
US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
US election: Biden lead over Trump cut to six points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
|
|
|
