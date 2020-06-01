NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

|
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday followed through on his promise to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on the city’s famed Fifth Avenue – and right outside of Trump Tower.
De Blasio had announced his plan weeks ago, prompting President Trump to tweet that the Mayor would be “denigrating this luxury avenue.” de Blasio, who was joined by his wife and the Reverend Al Sharpton, addressed the President’s response Thursday: “Let me tell you, we are not denigrating anything.
We are liberating Fifth Avenue.
So, when we say, ‘Black Lives Matter’, there is no more American statement, there is no more patriotic statement, because there is no America without Black America." The mural escalates an ongoing feud between the Mayor and the President – who has criticized Black Lives Matter protestors and whose rhetoric has stoked racial tensions.
Last July, de Blasio said New York would not welcome back Trump – who was born in Queens – after his presidency.
Three months later, Trump announced that he switched his permanent residence to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida from his Trump Tower residence in New York.
Similar “Black Lives Matters” murals have been painted on other New York City streets and in U.S. cities including Washington, D.C., Raleigh, North Carolina and Oakland, California.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City
New York City says child care will be available for 100K children in the fall as schools partially reopenNew York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was exhausting all options to expand its child care capacity and accomadate more than 100,000 children.
USATODAY.com
NYC mayor 'heartbroken' over killing of 1 year oldNew York City's mayor called the killed of a 1 year old child over the weekend 'heartbreaking' Monday as he started his daily coronavirus briefing. Mayor Bill de..
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 10 AHere's the latest for Friday July 10th: WHO says coronavirus may be spread through the air; Arizona Gov. cuts restaurant capacity; Trump blasts de Blasio over..
USATODAY.com
New York City Largest city in the United States
Ludacris on 'KidNation'; protestors chanting his lyricsRapper and actor Ludacris has launched "KidNation" to teach children about current events through music. He also gives his thoughts on his lyrics during a..
USATODAY.com
Kremlin critic Navalny barred from leaving Moscow over slander caseSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny..
WorldNews
Hailey Bieber apologises after being labelled 'not nice' by waitress
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Cuomo Crushes AOC
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:46Published
Trump Tower Skyscraper in Manhattan, New York
Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paintA man was recorded throwing red paint onto the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street in front Trump Tower in New York City.
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint, quickly repaintedPolice are looking into a criminal mischief complaint after someone splashed red paint on the mural on Fifth Avenue.
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Black Lives Matter activists remember John LewisActivists within the Movement for Black Lives are remembering the legacy left behind by Rep. John Lewis. Many credit Lewis' life's work as part of the..
USATODAY.com
TikTok, Black Lives Matter and women are dominating the music industry in 2020In a year where the pandemic has the US music industry wracked with uncertainty, a few developments have become increasingly clear. Read More From Adele to Miley..
WorldNews
Miss Swimsuit UK winner stripped of title after 'All Lives Matter' rant on FacebookMention of model's victory in contest for 'glamorous, accessible role models' removed from competition's website
Independent
Federal agency: Supporting 'Black Lives Matter' isn't partisan or politicalThe ruling clears the way for federal employees to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement while on duty.
USATODAY.com
Al Sharpton American Baptist minister, civil rights activist and talk show host
Al Sharpton Shares That Obama Has Called George Floyd's Family
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Americans mark Juneteenth from coast to coast
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump refuses to commit to accepting presidential election results if Joe Biden winsDonald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming presidential elections if he looses. ......
WorldNews
Trump says he takes responsibility over Covid-19 as Biden enjoys large poll leadJoe Biden leads Donald Trump by 15% among registered voters nationally and holds a 20-point lead when it comes to who Americans trust to handle the coronavirus..
WorldNews
'I'll be right eventually:' Donald Trump defends his handling of COVID-19 and the presidencyUnder siege over the coronavirus, continued protests, and bad polls versus Joe Biden, the president had a contentious interview with Fox News.
USATODAY.com
Biden can create a 'new' New DealHunkering down in his Delaware basement has not protected Joe Biden from political attacks. That he is receiving jabs from those on the political right is..
WorldNews
Trump can ditch his advisers, but has only himself to blame(CNN)In normal presidential elections, the labors of campaign strategists don't change much. Underlying conditions in the country drive the outcome. In the..
WorldNews
Mayor of New York City Head of the executive branch of New York City's government
'Not acceptable' for police to drive into a crowd: NYC Mayor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56Published
Fifth Avenue North-south avenue in Manhattan, New York, known for upscale shops
'Black Lives Matter' mural painted at Trump TowerLarge yellow letters spelling the words 'Black Lives Matter' have found a brand-new home, and this time it's New York City's 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower...
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources