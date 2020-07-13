Global  
 

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo The NFL franchise made the announcement on Monday.

Washington Redskins, via statement Coach Ron Rivera and owner Daniel Snyder have yet to reveal the team's new name.

Washington Redskins, via statement According to 'The Washington Post,' Snyder had previously said he would never change the 87-year-old name, which is racist against Native Americans.

But Snyder, like many other organizations and individuals, has since adopted a new approach in regards to racial inequality following the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier this month, FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike, Bank of America and other sponsors demanded the team change its name or lose sponsorship.

