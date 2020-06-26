Valentina Sampaio says becoming the first transgender model to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition is "life changing".

Valentina Sampaio : Being Sports Illustrated's first transgender model is 'life-changing'

The Brazilian model, who is in the magazine’s swimsuit issue, was also the first transgender woman to work for Victoria’s Secret and grace the cover of Vogue..

Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model The upcoming issue is out on July 21. The 23-year-old from Brazil has been named a 'Rookie' for this year's issue.

Model Valentina Sampaio just made history as the first-ever trans woman photographed for the Sports...

Appearing on the glossy front cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue has long been a coveted...

Sports Illustrated is featuring a transgender model for the first time ever in its swimsuit issue...